In a regular polygon with sides, what is the measure of each interior angle?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle
E F D, angle is the right angle, and the lengths of sides and are and units respectively. What is the measure of angle (in degrees)?
A
degrees
B
degrees
C
degrees
D
degrees
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the right triangle EFD with the right angle at vertex F, meaning \( \angle F = 90^\circ \). The sides given are \( EF = 3 \) units and \( FD = 4 \) units, which are the legs adjacent to the right angle.
Recall that the angle \( \angle EFD \) is the angle at vertex F between points E and D. Since \( F \) is the right angle, the angle \( \angle EFD \) is the right angle, so the problem likely asks for one of the other two angles, either \( \angle E \) or \( \angle D \). Here, we want to find \( \angle EFD \), which is the angle at vertex E opposite side FD or at vertex D opposite side EF.
Use the trigonometric ratios to find the measure of the angle at vertex E (or D). For example, to find \( \angle E \), use the tangent function, which relates the opposite side to the adjacent side: \[ \tan(\angle E) = \frac{FD}{EF} = \frac{4}{3} \].
Calculate the angle by taking the inverse tangent (arctangent) of the ratio: \[ \angle E = \tan^{-1}\left(\frac{4}{3}\right) \]. This will give the measure of \( \angle E \) in degrees.
Interpret the result as the measure of \( \angle EFD \) (or the angle at vertex E), which corresponds to approximately 53.13 degrees, confirming the correct answer.
