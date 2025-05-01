Recall that the angle \( \angle EFD \) is the angle at vertex F between points E and D. Since \( F \) is the right angle, the angle \( \angle EFD \) is the right angle, so the problem likely asks for one of the other two angles, either \( \angle E \) or \( \angle D \). Here, we want to find \( \angle EFD \), which is the angle at vertex E opposite side FD or at vertex D opposite side EF.