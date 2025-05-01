Which set of ordered pairs represents angles in standard position that share the same reference angle?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Reference Angles
Multiple Choice
What is the exact value of ?
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the angle 345° can be expressed in terms of a related angle within the first quadrant by using the identity for sine of a difference: \(\sin(345^\circ) = \sin(360^\circ - 15^\circ)\).
Use the sine difference identity: \(\sin(a - b) = \sin a \cos b - \cos a \sin b\). Here, let \(a = 360^\circ\) and \(b = 15^\circ\), so \(\sin(345^\circ) = \sin(360^\circ) \cos(15^\circ) - \cos(360^\circ) \sin(15^\circ)\).
Recall the exact values: \(\sin(360^\circ) = 0\) and \(\cos(360^\circ) = 1\). Substitute these into the expression to simplify it to \(\sin(345^\circ) = 0 \cdot \cos(15^\circ) - 1 \cdot \sin(15^\circ) = -\sin(15^\circ)\).
Find the exact value of \(\sin(15^\circ)\) using the sine difference formula again: \(\sin(15^\circ) = \sin(45^\circ - 30^\circ) = \sin 45^\circ \cos 30^\circ - \cos 45^\circ \sin 30^\circ\).
Substitute the known exact values: \(\sin 45^\circ = \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}\), \(\cos 30^\circ = \frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}\), \(\cos 45^\circ = \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}\), and \(\sin 30^\circ = \frac{1}{2}\). Then simplify the expression to get the exact value of \(\sin(15^\circ)\), and thus \(\sin(345^\circ) = -\sin(15^\circ)\).
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