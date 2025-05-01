Which of the following pairs of angles have the same reference angle?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Reference Angles
Multiple Choice
Using reference angles, what is the exact value of ?
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the quadrant in which the angle 195° lies. Since 195° is between 180° and 270°, it is in the third quadrant.
Find the reference angle for 195°. The reference angle \( \theta_r \) is the acute angle between 195° and the nearest x-axis, calculated as \( \theta_r = 195° - 180° \).
Recall the sign of the tangent function in the third quadrant. Tangent is positive in the third quadrant.
Use the reference angle to find the exact value of \( \tan(195°) \). Since \( \tan(\theta) = \tan(\theta_r) \) in the third quadrant, express \( \tan(195°) \) in terms of \( \tan(\theta_r) \).
Evaluate \( \tan(\theta_r) \) using known special angles (like 15°, 30°, 45°, 60°, 75°) or by using the tangent subtraction formula if needed, then apply the sign determined in step 3.
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