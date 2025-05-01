Trigonometry
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Master Using Cofunction Identities to Solve Equations with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick
Find a cofunction with the same value as the given expression.
cos (3𝜋/8)
cos (𝜋/2)
Write the expression in terms of the appropriate cofunction.
cos(19π45)\(\cos\[\left\)(\(\frac{19\pi}{45}\]\right\))cos(4519π)
cot(25°)\(\cot\[\left\)(25\(\degree\]\right\))cot(25°)
Find the acute angle solution to the following equation involving cofunctions. θ\(\theta\)θ is in degrees.
cos(2θ+15)=sin(5θ+12)\(\cos\[\left\)(2\(\theta\)+15\(\right\))=\(\sin\]\left\)(5\(\theta\)+12\(\right\))cos(2θ+15)=sin(5θ+12)