Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Cofunctions of Complementary Angles
1:59 minutes
Problem 1.38
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Find a cofunction with the same value as the given expression.
cos (3𝜋/8)
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Cofunction Identities
Cofunction identities in trigonometry relate the values of trigonometric functions of complementary angles. For example, the sine of an angle is equal to the cosine of its complement: sin(θ) = cos(90° - θ). This concept is essential for finding cofunctions, as it allows us to express one function in terms of another based on their complementary relationship.
Unit Circle
The unit circle is a fundamental concept in trigonometry that defines the values of sine and cosine for various angles. It is a circle with a radius of one centered at the origin of a coordinate plane. Understanding the unit circle helps in visualizing and calculating the values of trigonometric functions, including identifying cofunctions at specific angles.
Angle Measurement
Angle measurement in trigonometry can be expressed in degrees or radians. The expression cos(3π/8) uses radians, where π radians equals 180 degrees. Knowing how to convert between these two systems is crucial for solving trigonometric problems, especially when determining cofunctions or evaluating expressions at specific angles.
