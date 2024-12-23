Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cofunction Identities Cofunction identities in trigonometry relate the values of trigonometric functions of complementary angles. For example, the sine of an angle is equal to the cosine of its complement: sin(θ) = cos(90° - θ). This concept is essential for finding cofunctions, as it allows us to express one function in terms of another based on their complementary relationship. Recommended video: 6:30 6:30 Cofunction Identities

Unit Circle The unit circle is a fundamental concept in trigonometry that defines the values of sine and cosine for various angles. It is a circle with a radius of one centered at the origin of a coordinate plane. Understanding the unit circle helps in visualizing and calculating the values of trigonometric functions, including identifying cofunctions at specific angles. Recommended video: 06:11 06:11 Introduction to the Unit Circle