Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Cofunctions of Complementary Angles
1:16 minutes
Problem 1.29
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Find a cofunction with the same value as the given expression.
cos (𝜋/2)
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Cofunctions in Trigonometry
Cofunctions are pairs of trigonometric functions that are related through complementary angles. For example, the sine function is the cofunction of cosine, meaning sin(θ) = cos(90° - θ). This relationship is crucial for finding equivalent values of trigonometric expressions when angles are complementary.
Value of Cosine at Specific Angles
The cosine function has specific values at key angles, such as 0°, 30°, 45°, 60°, and 90°. For instance, cos(90°) equals 0. Understanding these values helps in evaluating trigonometric expressions quickly and accurately, especially when dealing with angles in radians, such as π/2.
Radians and Degrees
Trigonometric functions can be expressed in both degrees and radians. Radians are a unit of angular measure where π radians equals 180 degrees. Recognizing the conversion between these two systems is essential for solving trigonometric problems, as it allows for the correct interpretation of angles in various contexts.
