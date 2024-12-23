Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cofunctions in Trigonometry Cofunctions are pairs of trigonometric functions that are related through complementary angles. For example, the sine function is the cofunction of cosine, meaning sin(θ) = cos(90° - θ). This relationship is crucial for finding equivalent values of trigonometric expressions when angles are complementary.

Value of Cosine at Specific Angles The cosine function has specific values at key angles, such as 0°, 30°, 45°, 60°, and 90°. For instance, cos(90°) equals 0. Understanding these values helps in evaluating trigonometric expressions quickly and accurately, especially when dealing with angles in radians, such as π/2.