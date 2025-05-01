A plane flies 650 mph on a bearing of 175.3°. A 25-mph wind, from a direction of 266.6°, blows against the plane. Find the resulting bearing of the plane.
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Which of the following pairs of can be mapped onto each other using two reflections?
Watch next
Master Introduction to Vectors with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
A pilot is flying at 168 mph. She wants her flight path to be on a bearing of 57° 40′. A wind is blowing from the south at 27.1 mph. Find the bearing she should fly, and find the plane's ground speed.
A plane is headed due south with an airspeed of 192 mph. A wind from a direction of 78.0° is blowing at 23.0 mph. Find the ground speed and resulting bearing of the plane.
Refer to vectors a through h below. Make a copy or a sketch of each vector, and then draw a sketch to represent each of the following. For example, find a + e by placing a and e so that their initial points coincide. Then use the parallelogram rule to find the resultant, as shown in the figure on the right.
<IMAGE>
a + b
Given that segment is units long, what is the length of if and are collinear and is a part of where is units long?
Which statement is true about the relationship between points and planes in three-dimensional space?
Two parallel lines are crossed by a transversal. If one of the alternate interior angles is degrees and the corresponding angle on the other side of the transversal is degrees, what is the value of ?
Geometric Vectors practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations