A regular -gon is a polygon with equal sides and angles. What is the measure of each interior angle of a regular -gon? If necessary, round your answer to the nearest tenth. (Use the formula for each interior angle: where is the number of sides.)
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle where one of the acute angles is , and the side opposite has length , the side adjacent to has length , and the hypotenuse has length , what are the exact values of the six trigonometric ratios for angle ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the sides of the right triangle relative to angle \( \theta \): the side opposite \( \theta \) is 3, the side adjacent to \( \theta \) is 4, and the hypotenuse is 5.
Recall the definitions of the six trigonometric ratios for angle \( \theta \): - \( \sin \theta = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{hypotenuse}} \) - \( \cos \theta = \frac{\text{adjacent}}{\text{hypotenuse}} \) - \( \tan \theta = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{adjacent}} \) - \( \csc \theta = \frac{1}{\sin \theta} = \frac{\text{hypotenuse}}{\text{opposite}} \) - \( \sec \theta = \frac{1}{\cos \theta} = \frac{\text{hypotenuse}}{\text{adjacent}} \) - \( \cot \theta = \frac{1}{\tan \theta} = \frac{\text{adjacent}}{\text{opposite}} \)
Substitute the given side lengths into each ratio: - \( \sin \theta = \frac{3}{5} \) - \( \cos \theta = \frac{4}{5} \) - \( \tan \theta = \frac{3}{4} \) - \( \csc \theta = \frac{5}{3} \) - \( \sec \theta = \frac{5}{4} \) - \( \cot \theta = \frac{4}{3} \)
Verify that the values are consistent with the Pythagorean theorem and the properties of trigonometric functions for acute angles in a right triangle.
Summarize the exact values of the six trigonometric ratios for angle \( \theta \) using the fractions derived from the side lengths.
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Given that a transversal cuts two parallel lines and forms angles such that = , what are the measures of and ?
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle where angle measures and side is the hypotenuse, what is the measure of arc in degrees?
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with hypotenuse of length and an acute angle , express the lengths of the side adjacent to (labeled ) and the side opposite (labeled ) in terms of and .
Multiple Choice
If tanθ=512, find the values of the five other trigonometric functions. Rationalize the denominators if necessary.
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles practice set
