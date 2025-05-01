In a right triangle, which trigonometric ratio is calculated by ?
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
A regular -gon is a polygon with equal sides and angles. What is the measure of each interior angle of a regular -gon? If necessary, round your answer to the nearest tenth. (Use the formula for each interior angle: where is the number of sides.)
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the number of sides of the regular polygon, which is given as \(n = 22\).
Recall the formula for the measure of each interior angle of a regular polygon: \(\text{Interior Angle} = \frac{(n - 2) \times 180}{n}\)
Substitute \(n = 22\) into the formula: \(\text{Interior Angle} = \frac{(22 - 2) \times 180}{22}\)
Simplify the numerator by calculating \((22 - 2) = 20\), so the expression becomes: \(\text{Interior Angle} = \frac{20 \times 180}{22}\)
Calculate the fraction and multiply to find the measure of each interior angle, then round the result to the nearest tenth if necessary.
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle DEF with right angle at F, if angle E is one of the acute angles, what is the value of in terms of the sides of the triangle?
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle and its translated image , which of the following statements is true?
Multiple Choice
Given that a transversal cuts two parallel lines and forms angles such that = , what are the measures of and ?
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle where angle measures and side is the hypotenuse, what is the measure of arc in degrees?
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with hypotenuse of length and an acute angle , express the lengths of the side adjacent to (labeled ) and the side opposite (labeled ) in terms of and .
