Given a right triangle, what is the value of ?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Given a right triangle where angle measures and side is the hypotenuse, what is the measure of arc in degrees?
Watch next
Master Introduction to Trigonometric Functions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Given a right triangle and its translated image , which of the following statements is true?
A regular -gon is a polygon with equal sides and angles. What is the measure of each interior angle of a regular -gon? If necessary, round your answer to the nearest tenth. (Use the formula for each interior angle: where is the number of sides.)
Given that a transversal cuts two parallel lines and forms angles such that = , what are the measures of and ?
Given a right triangle with hypotenuse of length and an acute angle , express the lengths of the side adjacent to (labeled ) and the side opposite (labeled ) in terms of and .
Given a right triangle where one of the acute angles is , and the side opposite has length , the side adjacent to has length , and the hypotenuse has length , what are the exact values of the six trigonometric ratios for angle ?
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations