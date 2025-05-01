If a right triangle has one angle measuring , what is the measure of the other non-right angle?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Solving Right Triangles
Given a right triangle with an angle and an adjacent side of length , and hypotenuse of length , which equation finds the value of ?
Identify the sides of the right triangle relative to the angle \( \theta \): the adjacent side is \( a \), and the hypotenuse is \( c \).
Recall the definition of the cosine function in a right triangle: \( \cos(\theta) = \frac{\text{adjacent}}{\text{hypotenuse}} \).
Set up the equation using the given sides: \( \cos(\theta) = \frac{a}{c} \).
To find \( \theta \), apply the inverse cosine (arccos) function to both sides: \( \theta = \arccos\left(\frac{a}{c}\right) \).
This equation expresses \( \theta \) in terms of the known side lengths \( a \) and \( c \), allowing you to calculate the angle.
A right triangle has one angle that measures . What is the measure of the other acute angle?
A right triangle has legs measuring ft and ft. What is the length of the hypotenuse of the triangle?
In a right triangle, one leg measures and the hypotenuse measures . What is the length of the other leg?
In right triangle , angle is the right angle. If = units and = units, what is the length of line segment ?
In a right triangle, if one leg has length units and the other leg has length units, what is the length of the hypotenuse (line segment )?
