In Exercises 63–84, use an identity to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). sin² x - 2 cos x - 2 = 0
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations
Linear Trigonometric Equations
4:22 minutes
Problem 85
Textbook Question
In Exercises 85–96, use a calculator to solve each equation, correct to four decimal places, on the interval [0, 2𝝅). sin x = 0.8246
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the equation to solve: \(\sin x = 0.8246\) on the interval \([0, 2\pi)\).
Use the inverse sine function to find the principal solution: \(x = \sin^{-1}(0.8246)\).
Calculate the principal value using a calculator, ensuring the mode is set to radians.
Recall that sine is positive in the first and second quadrants, so find the second solution using \(x = \pi - \sin^{-1}(0.8246)\).
List both solutions within the interval \([0, 2\pi)\) and express them rounded to four decimal places.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Solving Trigonometric Equations
Solving trigonometric equations involves finding all angle values within a specified interval that satisfy the given equation. For sine equations, this means identifying angles whose sine value matches the given number, considering the periodic nature of the sine function.
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Using the Inverse Sine Function
The inverse sine function (sin⁻¹ or arcsin) is used to find the principal angle whose sine is a given value. Since sine is positive in the first and second quadrants, two solutions typically exist within [0, 2π), which must be calculated and verified.
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Interval and Periodicity of Sine Function
The sine function has a period of 2π, meaning its values repeat every 2π radians. When solving on the interval [0, 2π), it is important to find all solutions within one full cycle, including angles in both the first and second quadrants where sine is positive.
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