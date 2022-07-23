In Exercises 63–84, use an identity to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). cos 2x = cos x
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
In Exercises 85–96, use a calculator to solve each equation, correct to four decimal places, on the interval [0, 2𝝅). cos x = ﹣ 2/5
Key Concepts
Solving Trigonometric Equations
Using the Inverse Cosine Function
Calculator Use and Rounding
In Exercises 63–84, use an identity to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). sin x cos x = √ 2 / 4
In Exercises 63–84, use an identity to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). sin ( x + 𝝅/4) + sin ( x - 𝝅/4 ) = 1
In Exercises 85–96, use a calculator to solve each equation, correct to four decimal places, on the interval [0, 2𝝅). sin x = 0.8246
In Exercises 85–96, use a calculator to solve each equation, correct to four decimal places, on the interval [0, 2𝝅). tan x = ﹣3
In Exercises 85–96, use a calculator to solve each equation, correct to four decimal places, on the interval [0, 2𝝅). cos² x - cos x - 1 = 0
In Exercises 85–96, use a calculator to solve each equation, correct to four decimal places, on the interval [0, 2𝝅). 4 tan² x - 8 tan x + 3 = 0