Concept Check Match each angle in Column I with its reference angle in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all. See Example 1. I. II. 5. A. 45° 6. B. 60° 7. -135° C. 82° 8. D. 30° 9. E. 38° 10. F. 32°
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Reference Angles
3:45 minutes
Problem 42
Textbook Question
Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 3. sec(-495°)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of secant: \(\sec \theta = \frac{1}{\cos \theta}\). So, to find \(\sec(-495^\circ)\), we first need to find \(\cos(-495^\circ)\).
Use the even-odd property of cosine: \(\cos(-\theta) = \cos \theta\). Therefore, \(\cos(-495^\circ) = \cos(495^\circ)\).
Reduce the angle \(495^\circ\) to an equivalent angle between \(0^\circ\) and \(360^\circ\) by subtracting \(360^\circ\): \(495^\circ - 360^\circ = 135^\circ\). So, \(\cos(495^\circ) = \cos(135^\circ)\).
Recall the value of \(\cos(135^\circ)\). Since \(135^\circ\) is in the second quadrant where cosine is negative, and \(135^\circ = 180^\circ - 45^\circ\), use the identity \(\cos(180^\circ - \theta) = -\cos \theta\) to find \(\cos(135^\circ) = -\cos(45^\circ)\).
Use the known exact value \(\cos(45^\circ) = \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}\). Substitute back to find \(\cos(135^\circ) = -\frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}\). Finally, calculate \(\sec(-495^\circ) = \frac{1}{\cos(-495^\circ)} = \frac{1}{-\frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}}\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Angle Reduction Using Coterminal Angles
Angles differing by full rotations (360°) share the same trigonometric values. To simplify sec(-495°), add or subtract multiples of 360° to find a coterminal angle between 0° and 360°, making evaluation easier.
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Coterminal Angles
Definition of Secant Function
The secant function, sec(θ), is the reciprocal of the cosine function: sec(θ) = 1/cos(θ). Knowing this relationship allows you to find secant values once the cosine of the angle is determined.
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Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
Evaluating Trigonometric Functions at Standard Angles
Certain angles have well-known exact trigonometric values (e.g., 0°, 30°, 45°, 60°, 90°). After reducing the angle to a standard position, use these known values to find the exact value of sec(θ).
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Drawing Angles in Standard Position
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Textbook Question
Concept Check Match each angle in Column I with its reference angle in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all. See Example 1. I. II. 5. A. 45° 6. B. 60° 7. C. 82° 8. D. 30° 9. E. 38° 10. 480° F. 32°
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Suppose θ is in the interval (90°, 180°). Find the sign of each of the following. sec(θ + 180°)
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Suppose θ is in the interval (90°, 180°). Find the sign of each of the following. cot(θ + 180°)
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