Concept Check Match each angle in Column I with its reference angle in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all. See Example 1. I. II. 5. A. 45° 6. 212° B. 60° 7. C. 82° 8. D. 30° 9. E. 38° 10. F. 32°
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Reference Angles
6:01 minutes
Problem 40
Textbook Question
Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 3. tan(-1020°)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the tangent function has a period of 180°, meaning that \(\tan(\theta) = \tan(\theta + 180°k)\) for any integer \(k\). This allows us to reduce the angle to an equivalent angle between 0° and 180° (or between -90° and 90°) to simplify the calculation.
Start by adding or subtracting multiples of 180° to the angle \(-1020°\) to find a coterminal angle within the standard range. For example, add \(180° \times k\) where \(k\) is chosen so that the resulting angle lies between \(-180°\) and \$180°$.
Calculate the reduced angle: \(-1020° + 180° \times 6 = -1020° + 1080° = 60°\). So, \(\tan(-1020°) = \tan(60°)\).
Recall the exact value of \(\tan(60°)\) from the unit circle or special triangles. The tangent of 60° is \(\sqrt{3}\).
Therefore, the exact value of \(\tan(-1020°)\) is the same as \(\tan(60°)\), which is \(\sqrt{3}\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Angle Coterminality
Angles that differ by full rotations (multiples of 360°) share the same terminal side and thus have the same trigonometric values. To simplify an angle like -1020°, add or subtract 360° repeatedly until the angle lies within a standard range, typically 0° to 360° or -360° to 360°.
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Coterminal Angles
Tangent Function Periodicity
The tangent function has a period of 180°, meaning tan(θ) = tan(θ + 180°). This property allows further simplification of angles by reducing them modulo 180°, making it easier to find exact values for tangent expressions.
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Introduction to Tangent Graph
Exact Values of Tangent for Special Angles
Certain angles, such as 0°, 30°, 45°, 60°, and 90°, have known exact tangent values derived from the unit circle or special triangles. Recognizing these angles after simplification helps in determining the exact value of the tangent expression without a calculator.
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Example 1
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Textbook Question
Concept Check Match each angle in Column I with its reference angle in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all. See Example 1. I. II. 5. A. 45° 6. B. 60° 7. -135° C. 82° 8. D. 30° 9. E. 38° 10. F. 32°
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Textbook Question
Concept Check Match each angle in Column I with its reference angle in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all. See Example 1. I. II. 5. A. 45° 6. B. 60° 7. C. 82° 8. D. 30° 9. E. 38° 10. 480° F. 32°
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Textbook Question
Suppose θ is in the interval (90°, 180°). Find the sign of each of the following. sec(θ + 180°)
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Textbook Question
Suppose θ is in the interval (90°, 180°). Find the sign of each of the following. cot(θ + 180°)
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