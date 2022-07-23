In Exercises 8–13, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. cot (-8𝜋/3)
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
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- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 3. sin 1305°
Key Concepts
Angle Reduction Using Coterminal Angles
Reference Angles and Quadrant Identification
Exact Values of Sine for Special Angles
Concept Check Match each angle in Column I with its reference angle in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all. See Example 1. I. II. 5. A. 45° 6. 212° B. 60° 7. C. 82° 8. D. 30° 9. E. 38° 10. F. 32°
Concept Check Match each angle in Column I with its reference angle in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all. See Example 1. I. II. 5. A. 45° 6. B. 60° 7. -135° C. 82° 8. D. 30° 9. E. 38° 10. F. 32°
Concept Check Match each angle in Column I with its reference angle in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all. See Example 1. I. II. 5. A. 45° 6. B. 60° 7. C. 82° 8. D. 30° 9. E. 38° 10. 480° F. 32°
Suppose θ is in the interval (90°, 180°). Find the sign of each of the following. sec(θ + 180°)