Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Parametric Equations
Problem 6
In Exercises 1–8, parametric equations and a value for the parameter t are given. Find the coordinates of the point on the plane curve described by the parametric equations corresponding to the given value of t. x = 2 + 3 cos t, y = 4 + 2 sin t; t = π
