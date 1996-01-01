Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Parametric Equations
2:15 minutes
Problem 4
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In Exercises 1–8, parametric equations and a value for the parameter t are given. Find the coordinates of the point on the plane curve described by the parametric equations corresponding to the given value of t. x = t² + 3, y = 6 − t³; t = 2
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
17
views
Was this helpful?