Which of the following best describes the graph of the parametric equations and as varies over all real numbers?
10. Parametric Equations
Graphing Parametric Equations
Multiple Choice
Given the parametric equations , , , , which of the following best describes the graph of these equations?
A
A shrinking spiral that approaches the origin as increases
B
A spiral that winds upward and outward along the z-axis, forming an expanding helix as increases
C
A circle of constant radius in the xy-plane at
D
A straight line moving diagonally through space
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the parametric equations given: \(x = \cos(8t)\), \(y = \sin(8t)\), and \(z = e^{0.8t}\), with \(t \geq 0\).
Analyze the \(x\) and \(y\) components: since \(x = \cos(8t)\) and \(y = \sin(8t)\), these represent a point moving around a circle of radius 1 in the \(xy\)-plane, because \(\cos^2(8t) + \sin^2(8t) = 1\).
Examine the \(z\) component: \(z = e^{0.8t}\) is an exponential function that increases as \(t\) increases, meaning the point moves upward along the \(z\)-axis and the height grows exponentially.
Combine the \(xy\) and \(z\) components: the point moves in a circular path in the \(xy\)-plane while simultaneously moving upward exponentially in \(z\), creating a spiral that expands upward.
Conclude the shape: since the radius in the \(xy\)-plane remains constant but the \(z\) value increases exponentially, the graph forms an expanding helix winding upward along the \(z\)-axis.
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the graph of the parametric equations and ?
Multiple Choice
Given the parametric equations , , for , which of the following best describes the graph of these equations?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following parametric equations represents a circle of radius centered at the origin, traced counterclockwise as increases from to ?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the shape traced by the curve with parametric equations , , as varies from to ?
Multiple Choice
Graph the plane curve formed by the parametric equations and indicate its orientation.
;
Multiple Choice
Graph the plane curve formed by the parametric equations and indicate its orientation.
;
