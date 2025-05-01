Graph each plane curve defined by the parametric equations for t in [0, 2π] Then find a rectangular equation for the plane curve. See Example 3.
x = 2 + sin t , y = 1 + cos t
x = 1 + cos t , y = sin t ― 1
Which of the following best describes the graph of the parametric equations and as varies over all real numbers?
Which of the following best describes the graph of the parametric equations and ?
Which of the following parametric equations represents a circle of radius centered at the origin, traced counterclockwise as increases from to ?
Given the parametric equations , , , , which of the following best describes the graph of these equations?
Which of the following best describes the shape traced by the curve with parametric equations , , as varies from to ?