Graph each plane curve defined by the parametric equations for t in [0, 2π] Then find a rectangular equation for the plane curve. See Example 3.
x = 2 cos t , y = 2 sin t
x = 2 cos t , y = 2 sin t
x = 4 sin t , y = 3 cos t
x = 2 + sin t , y = 1 + cos t
x = 1 + cos t , y = sin t ― 1
Which of the following best describes the graph of the parametric equations and ?
Given the parametric equations , , for , which of the following best describes the graph of these equations?
Which of the following parametric equations represents a circle of radius centered at the origin, traced counterclockwise as increases from to ?