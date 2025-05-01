Given a right triangle where angle is the right angle, what is the measure of angle if angle is ?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Given a right triangle with an angle of and opposite side and adjacent side , which equation can be used to solve for ? =
Given a right triangle with an angle of and a hypotenuse of length , which equation can be used to find the length of the side adjacent to the angle?
In right triangle , if angle is the right angle, side
Given a right triangle with angle , where the side adjacent to angle has length and the hypotenuse has length , which equation can be used to find the measure of angle ?
Given right triangle JKL, where angle is the right angle, if = , = , and = , what is the value of ?
Given a right triangle with vertices at , , and , let point be and line be the segment from to . Which of the following points lies on the line that passes through point and is perpendicular to line ?
Given a right triangle with an angle of and an adjacent side of length , which equation can be used to solve for the length of the side opposite the angle?
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles practice set
