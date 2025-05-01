Given a right triangle with vertices at ( 0 , 0 ) , ( 4 , 0 ) , and ( 4 , 3 ) , let point z be ( 4 , 0 ) and line a b be the segment from ( 0 , 0 ) to ( 4 , 0 ) . Which of the following points lies on the line that passes through point z and is perpendicular to line a b ?