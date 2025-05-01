In the context of right triangles, what does the trigonometric function (often abbreviated as tg) of an angle represent?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
In right triangle , if angle is the right angle, side
= and side = , what is the measure of angle ? Round to the nearest degree.
If you know the radius of the circle and the measure of an angle in standard position, which trigonometric function gives the ratio of the length of the side opposite to the hypotenuse in a right triangle?
Given a right triangle where angle is the right angle, what is the measure of angle if angle is ?
Given a right triangle with an angle of and a hypotenuse of length , which equation can be used to find the length of the side adjacent to the angle?
Given a right triangle with angle , where the side adjacent to angle has length and the hypotenuse has length , which equation can be used to find the measure of angle ?
Given a right triangle with an angle of and opposite side and adjacent side , which equation can be used to solve for ? =
Given right triangle JKL, where angle is the right angle, if = , = , and = , what is the value of ?
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles practice set
