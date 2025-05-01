If you are given two in a , what additional information do you need to determine all the of the ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle DEF with right angle at , which of the following trigonometric ratios are correct for angle ? Select the correct option.
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the sides of the right triangle DEF relative to angle D. The side opposite angle D is the side across from D, the adjacent side is the one next to D (but not the hypotenuse), and the hypotenuse is the longest side opposite the right angle at E.
Recall the definitions of the primary trigonometric ratios for an angle \( \theta \) in a right triangle: \( \sin(\theta) = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{hypotenuse}} \), \( \cos(\theta) = \frac{\text{adjacent}}{\text{hypotenuse}} \), and \( \tan(\theta) = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{adjacent}} \).
Examine each given ratio and compare it to the standard definitions. For example, if the problem states \( \sin(D) = \frac{\text{adjacent}}{\text{opposite}} \), check if this matches the definition of sine, which it does not.
Confirm that the correct expressions for angle D are those that match the standard definitions: \( \sin(D) = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{hypotenuse}} \), \( \cos(D) = \frac{\text{adjacent}}{\text{hypotenuse}} \), and \( \tan(D) = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{adjacent}} \).
Select the correct trigonometric ratios for angle D based on these definitions, ensuring that the ratio's numerator and denominator correspond to the correct sides relative to angle D.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Trigonometric Functions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
12
views
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, if point A is at and point B is at , what is the vertical change from point A to point B?
12
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle where one of the acute angles is and the hypotenuse is , what is the length of the side opposite the angle (let this length be )?
10
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with angles , , and , where is the right angle, if and , what is the measure of angle ?
13
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with an angle , in which triangle is the value of equal to ?
4
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with right angle at , if measures , what is the measure of ?
11
views
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations