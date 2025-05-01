Given a right triangle where one of the acute angles is and the hypotenuse is , what is the length of the side opposite the angle (let this length be )?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with right angle at , if measures , what is the measure of ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: The triangle \( \triangle CGF \) is a right triangle with the right angle at vertex \( G \), so \( \angle CGF = 90^\circ \).
Note that the sum of the angles in any triangle is always \( 180^\circ \). Therefore, the sum of the two non-right angles in this triangle must be \( 90^\circ \) because \( 180^\circ - 90^\circ = 90^\circ \).
Recognize that the problem gives \( \angle EGF = 35^\circ \). Since \( E \) is not a vertex of the triangle \( CGF \), but the angle \( EGF \) shares vertex \( G \) and ray \( GF \), it implies that \( \angle EGF \) and \( \angle CGF \) are complementary angles around point \( G \).
Use the complementary angle relationship: \( \angle CGF + \angle EGF = 90^\circ \). Substitute the known value \( 35^\circ \) for \( \angle EGF \) to find \( \angle CGF \).
Calculate \( \angle CGF = 90^\circ - 35^\circ \) to find the measure of \( \angle CGF \), which is the angle you are asked to determine.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Trigonometric Functions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
10
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle DEF with right angle at , which of the following trigonometric ratios are correct for angle ? Select the correct option.
8
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with angles , , and , where is the right angle, if and , what is the measure of angle ?
13
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with an angle , in which triangle is the value of equal to ?
4
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle where side is units, side is units, and is the hypotenuse, which is the best approximation for the measure of angle ?
11
views
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations