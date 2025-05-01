Given a right triangle DEF with right angle at , which of the following trigonometric ratios are correct for angle ? Select the correct option.
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle where side is units, side is units, and is the hypotenuse, which is the best approximation for the measure of angle ?
A
degrees
B
degrees
C
degrees
D
degrees
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the sides of the right triangle relative to angle ABC. Here, side AB is adjacent to angle ABC, side BC is opposite to angle ABC, and AC is the hypotenuse.
Recall that the tangent of an angle in a right triangle is the ratio of the length of the opposite side to the length of the adjacent side. So, \( \tan(\angle ABC) = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{adjacent}} = \frac{BC}{AB} \).
Substitute the given side lengths into the tangent ratio: \( \tan(\angle ABC) = \frac{12}{5} \).
To find the measure of angle ABC, take the inverse tangent (arctangent) of the ratio: \( \angle ABC = \tan^{-1}\left(\frac{12}{5}\right) \).
Use a calculator to evaluate \( \tan^{-1}\left(\frac{12}{5}\right) \) to find the angle measure in degrees, which will give the best approximation for angle ABC.
