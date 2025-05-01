Given triangle is similar to triangle , which of the following ratios is equal according to the Law of Sines?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
Multiple Choice
Given two triangles, and , where side corresponds to and side corresponds to , if , , , and , what value of will make the triangles similar by the SAS similarity theorem?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the SAS (Side-Angle-Side) similarity theorem: two triangles are similar if two pairs of corresponding sides are proportional and the included angles between those sides are equal.
Identify the pairs of corresponding sides given: side ON corresponds to side SR, and side NM corresponds to side RQ. We are given ON = 16, SR = 20, NM = x, and RQ = 25.
Set up the proportion for the pairs of corresponding sides to be equal, since similarity requires the ratios of corresponding sides to be the same: \(\frac{ON}{SR} = \frac{NM}{RQ}\).
Substitute the known values into the proportion: \(\frac{16}{20} = \frac{x}{25}\).
Solve the proportion for \(x\) by cross-multiplying: \$16 \times 25 = 20 \times x\(, then isolate \)x$ by dividing both sides by 20.
