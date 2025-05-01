Which of the following correctly expresses the Law of Sines for triangle ABC with sides , , opposite angles , , and respectively?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Given triangle , which of the following triangles is similar to it?
Watch next
Master Intro to Law of Sines with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
In triangle , side = , side = , and angle = . Using the Law of Sines, what is the approximate measure of angle ?
Given triangle with angles , , and , which of the following triangles could
Given triangle is similar to triangle , which of the following ratios is equal according to the Law of Sines?
Given a circle with points , , and on its circumference, and major arc measures , what is the measure of angle ?
In triangle , if (opposite angle ) is units, (opposite angle ) is units, and angle is degrees while angle is degrees, what is the length of line segment ?
Given two triangles, and , where side corresponds to and side corresponds to , if , , , and , what value of will make the triangles similar by the SAS similarity theorem?
Law of Sines practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations