Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Radians
Multiple Choice
How many degrees is radians?
A
degrees
B
degrees
C
degrees
D
degrees
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the formula to convert radians to degrees: \(\text{degrees} = \text{radians} \times \frac{180}{\pi}\).
Identify the given radian measure: \(\frac{2\pi}{9}\) radians.
Substitute the radian value into the conversion formula: \(\text{degrees} = \frac{2\pi}{9} \times \frac{180}{\pi}\).
Simplify the expression by canceling \(\pi\) in numerator and denominator: \(\text{degrees} = \frac{2 \times 180}{9}\).
Calculate the remaining fraction to find the degree measure.
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
If the measure of central angle RST is radians in a circle of radius , what is the area of the shaded sector formed by this angle?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the radian measure of a central angle that subtends an arc equal in length to the radius of the circle?
Multiple Choice
If arc AB is one-fourth of the circumference of a circle, what is the radian measure of the central angle subtended by arc AB?
Multiple Choice
When a particle completes one full revolution in circular motion, how many radians of angle does it cover?
Multiple Choice
If the measure of central angle RST is radians in a circle of radius , what is the area of the shaded sector if and ?
