How many degrees is radians?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
An arc on a circle measures . Within which range is the radian measure of the central angle?
If arc AB is one-fourth of the circumference of a circle, what is the radian measure of the central angle subtended by arc AB?
When a particle completes one full revolution in circular motion, how many radians of angle does it cover?
If the measure of central angle RST is radians in a circle of radius , what is the area of the shaded sector if and ?
If arc CD is one-fourth of the circumference of a circle, what is the radian measure of the central angle subtended by arc CD?
What is the total radian measure of the angle the minute hand travels in full rotations?
If a circle has a radius of inches and a central angle of radians, what is the length of arc in inches?
