Which of the following is the radian measure of a central angle that subtends an arc equal in length to the radius of the circle?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Radians
Multiple Choice
If the measure of central angle RST is radians in a circle of radius , what is the area of the shaded sector if and ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the formula for the area of a sector of a circle: \(\text{Area} = \frac{1}{2} r^{2} \theta\), where \(r\) is the radius and \(\theta\) is the central angle in radians.
Identify the given values from the problem: radius \(r = 4\) and central angle \(\theta = 2\) radians.
Substitute the given values into the sector area formula: \(\text{Area} = \frac{1}{2} \times 4^{2} \times 2\).
Simplify the expression step-by-step: first calculate \$4^{2}\(, then multiply by \)2\(, and finally multiply by \)\frac{1}{2}$.
The result after simplification will give you the area of the shaded sector.
