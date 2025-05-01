In circle , and are diameters. Arc measures . What is the measure of arc ?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
In circle D, if is congruent to , what is the measure of ? Choose the correct answer below.
In a right triangle, if one of the acute angles measures , what is the measure of the other acute angle?
Lines a and b are parallel and are cut by transversal f. If one of the alternate interior angles is , what is the measure of the corresponding alternate interior angle on the other side of the transversal?
Given two right triangles, triangle and triangle , with right angles at and respectively, which angle has a sine ratio equal to ?
In circle t, if is inscribed and is a central angle that intercepts the same arc, what is the measure of if measures ?
Given a right triangle where angle is one of the acute angles, if , , and , which of the following triangles is similar to ?
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles practice set
