In a right triangle, if one of the acute angles measures , what is the measure of the other acute angle?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the difference between a and a in a ?
A
A is a line segment with both endpoints on the , while a touches the at only one point.
B
A is a line that touches a at exactly one point, while a is a line segment with both endpoints on the .
C
A passes through the center of the , while a never passes through the center.
D
A is always longer than any in the .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of the terms involved. A chord in a circle is a line segment with both endpoints lying on the circle.
Step 2: Recognize that a tangent to a circle is a line that touches the circle at exactly one point, called the point of tangency.
Step 3: Note the key difference: a chord has two endpoints on the circle, while a tangent touches the circle at only one point and extends infinitely in both directions.
Step 4: Recall that a tangent does not pass through the interior of the circle, whereas a chord lies entirely inside the circle except for its endpoints.
Step 5: Use these definitions to evaluate the given options and identify the correct description of the difference between a tangent and a chord.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Trigonometric Functions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
10
views
Multiple Choice
If the measure of arc QS is degrees and arc QS is a semicircle, what is the value of ?
11
views
Multiple Choice
In right triangle , if angle is the right angle, which of the following correctly expresses in terms of the side lengths?
12
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with angle and the side opposite to has length , the side adjacent to has length , and the hypotenuse has length , which equation can be used to find the measure of angle ?
9
views
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, if the length of the adjacent side to angle is units and the hypotenuse is units, what is the value of ?
10
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle ABC with right angle at C, which of the following is the correct trigonometric ratio for ?
12
views
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations