In circle O, if arc AB measures , what is the measure of angle CAB, where C is a point on the circle such that angle CAB is an inscribed angle that intercepts arc AB?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
In right triangle , if angle is the right angle, which of the following correctly expresses in terms of the side lengths?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the right angle in triangle JK M, which is angle K. This means side JM is the hypotenuse, as it is opposite the right angle.
Recall the definition of sine for an angle in a right triangle: \(\sin(\theta) = \frac{\text{length of side opposite to } \theta}{\text{length of hypotenuse}}\).
Determine which side is opposite angle J. Since angle K is right, the side opposite angle J is side KM.
Identify the hypotenuse, which is side JM, the side opposite the right angle K.
Express \(\sin(J)\) as the ratio of the length of the side opposite angle J to the hypotenuse: \(\sin(J) = \frac{KM}{JM}\).
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, if one of the acute angles measures , what is the measure of the other acute angle?
Multiple Choice
If the measure of arc QS is degrees and arc QS is a semicircle, what is the value of ?
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with angle and the side opposite to has length , the side adjacent to has length , and the hypotenuse has length , which equation can be used to find the measure of angle ?
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, if the length of the adjacent side to angle is units and the hypotenuse is units, what is the value of ?
