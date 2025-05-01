Recall the Pythagorean theorem, which states that in a right triangle, the square of the hypotenuse (the side opposite the right angle) is equal to the sum of the squares of the other two legs. Mathematically, this is expressed as \(c^2 = a^2 + b^2\), where \(c\) is the hypotenuse and \(a\) and \(b\) are the legs.