In a right triangle, if one leg has length units, the other leg has length units, and angle is opposite the side of unknown length, what is the length of the side opposite angle ?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Given two parallel lines cut by a transversal, if one of the alternate interior angles measures degrees and the other measures degrees, what is the value of ?
In right triangle , angle is the right angle, is at the origin, is at , and is at . What is the length of line segment ? Round to the nearest tenth.
In a right triangle, if one leg has length units, the other leg has length units, what is the length of the side opposite the right angle (the hypotenuse)?
In the right triangle shown, one leg measures units and the other leg measures units. What is the length of the hypotenuse ?
In a right triangle, one leg has length and the other leg has length . What is the length of the hypotenuse?
In a right triangle, one leg has length units and the hypotenuse has length units. What is the length of the other leg?
In a right triangle, if one leg has length = , the other leg has length = , and the hypotenuse is , what is the value of ?
Solving Right Triangles practice set
