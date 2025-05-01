Given two lines and that are non-coplanar, which of the following best describes their relationship?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Triangle xyz is dilated by a scale factor of centered at the origin. If the original length of side is units, what is the length of side after the transformation?
Point A is the center of a circle. If the ratio of the lengths of to is , what is the ratio of the areas of the circles with radii and ?
In the context of geometric vectors, what is the term for points that lie on the same plane?
In the context of geometric vectors, which of the following best describes orthogonal lines?
If you draw all possible diagonals from a single vertex of a regular , how many distinct triangles can be formed using that vertex and two other vertices of the ?
Given the vectors and , which of the following lists the correct components for , , , and in that order?
Given the line with parametric equations , , , find the perpendicular distance from the point to the line.
