7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
The Law of Sines
Problem 7.1b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which one of the following sets of data does not determine a unique triangle?
a. A = 50°, b = 21, a = 19
b. A = 45°, b = 10, a = 12
c. A = 130°, b = 4, a = 7
d. A = 30°, b = 8, a = 4
