Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
The Law of Sines
Problem 7
In Exercises 1–12, solve each triangle. Round lengths to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree. If no triangle exists, state 'no triangle.' If two triangles exist, solve each triangle. C = 50°, a = 3, c = 1
