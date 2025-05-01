In a right triangle, if two triangles have their corresponding acute angles equal, which angles are congruent to each other?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, if and are the lengths of the leg and hypotenuse respectively, which of the following expressions represents where is the angle opposite side ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of sine in a right triangle: \(\sin(\theta) = \frac{\text{opposite side}}{\text{hypotenuse}}\).
Identify the side opposite to angle \(\theta\). According to the problem, side \(a\) is opposite to \(\theta\).
Identify the hypotenuse of the triangle, which is the longest side, given as \(c\).
Substitute these values into the sine definition: \(\sin(\theta) = \frac{a}{c}\).
Compare this expression with the given options to confirm that \(\frac{a}{c}\) correctly represents \(\sin(\theta)\).
