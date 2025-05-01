Which equation correctly relates the measure of angle in a right triangle to the lengths of the opposite side and the hypotenuse ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle where the side opposite angle has length , the adjacent side has length , and the hypotenuse has length , what is the equation for the trigonometric function that represents of angle in terms of these side lengths?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the sides of the right triangle relative to angle \( \theta \): the side opposite \( \theta \) is 3, the adjacent side is 4, and the hypotenuse is 5.
Recall the definition of the sine function in a right triangle: \( \sin(\theta) = \frac{\text{opposite side}}{\text{hypotenuse}} \).
Substitute the given side lengths into the sine formula: \( \sin(\theta) = \frac{3}{5} \).
Express the trigonometric function \( f(x) \) that represents \( \sin(\theta) \) as \( f(x) = \frac{3}{5} \).
Verify that this expression matches the correct ratio of the opposite side to the hypotenuse, confirming the function \( f(x) = \sin(\theta) = \frac{3}{5} \).
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Which of the following sets of measurements could represent the side lengths in feet of a right triangle?
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, if and are the lengths of the leg and hypotenuse respectively, which of the following expressions represents where is the angle opposite side ?
Multiple Choice
In the context of right triangle trigonometry, which trigonometric function is represented by the equation ?
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle EGF with as the right angle, if the side opposite is units and the side adjacent to is units, which is the best approximation for the measure of ?
