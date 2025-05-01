Which of the following sets of measurements could represent the side lengths in feet of a right triangle?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
In a right triangle, if and are the lengths of the leg and hypotenuse respectively, which of the following expressions represents where is the angle opposite side ?
Given a right triangle where the side opposite angle has length , the adjacent side has length , and the hypotenuse has length , what is the equation for the trigonometric function that represents of angle in terms of these side lengths?
In the context of right triangle trigonometry, which trigonometric function is represented by the equation ?
Given a right triangle EGF with as the right angle, if the side opposite is units and the side adjacent to is units, which is the best approximation for the measure of ?
Given a right triangle where angle is larger than angle , what is the approximate value of if and are two of the triangle's angles? Choose the closest value.
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles practice set
