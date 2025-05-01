For each pair of polar coordinates, (c) give the rectangular coordinates for the point. See Examples 1 and 2(a).
(5 , ―60°)
(5 , ―60°)
(―3 , ―210°)
(4 , 3π/2)
What are the rectangular coordinates of the point whose polar coordinates are ?
Given the point in cylindrical coordinates , what are its spherical coordinates ?