Textbook Question
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = -4 sin(2x - π)
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Graph each function over a two-period interval. See Example 4.
y = -3 + 2 sin x
Graph each function over a two-period interval. See Example 4.
y = -1 - 2 cos 5x
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 1 + 2 sin ¼ x
Determine the amplitude of each function. Then graph the function and y = sin x in the same rectangular coordinate system for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π. y = -3 sin x