Suppose an angle in standard position has a measure of . In which quadrant does its terminal side lie?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
Multiple Choice
Given that angle is in standard position and its terminal side passes through the point , which is the best approximation for the measure of angle in degrees?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the coordinates of the point through which the terminal side of the angle passes. Here, the point is (12, 7).
Recall that the angle in standard position is measured from the positive x-axis to the terminal side. To find this angle, we can use the tangent function, which relates the y-coordinate and x-coordinate of the point: \(\tan(\theta) = \frac{y}{x}\).
Calculate the tangent of the angle using the coordinates: \(\tan(\theta) = \frac{7}{12}\).
Find the angle \(\theta\) by taking the inverse tangent (arctangent) of the ratio: \(\theta = \tan^{-1}\left(\frac{7}{12}\right)\).
Convert the angle from radians to degrees if necessary, since the problem asks for the measure in degrees.
