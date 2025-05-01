What is the angular position in radians of the minute hand of a clock at , measured from the o'clock position in standard position (counterclockwise from the positive -axis)?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Suppose an angle in standard position has a measure of . In which quadrant does its terminal side lie?
A
Quadrant IV
B
Quadrant II
C
Quadrant I
D
Quadrant III
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the coordinate plane is divided into four quadrants, each corresponding to a range of angle measures in degrees: Quadrant I (0° to 90°), Quadrant II (90° to 180°), Quadrant III (180° to 270°), and Quadrant IV (270° to 360°).
Identify the given angle measure, which is \$140^\circ$, and note that it is measured from the positive x-axis in a counterclockwise direction since the angle is in standard position.
Determine which quadrant the angle \$140^\circ\( falls into by comparing it to the quadrant ranges: since \)140^\circ\( is greater than \)90^\circ\( but less than \)180^\circ$, it lies in Quadrant II.
Understand that angles in Quadrant II have terminal sides located between the positive y-axis and the negative x-axis, which corresponds to angles between \$90^\circ\( and \)180^\circ$.
Conclude that the terminal side of the angle \$140^\circ$ lies in Quadrant II.
Watch next
Master Drawing Angles in Standard Position with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
11
views
Multiple Choice
Given that angle is in standard position and its terminal side passes through the point , what is the measure of in degrees?
9
views
Multiple Choice
Given that angle is in standard position and its terminal side passes through the point on the unit circle, what is the measure of angle in degrees?
8
views
Multiple Choice
If angle is in standard position and measures , in which quadrant does its terminal side lie?
10
views
Multiple Choice
Given that angle is in standard position and its terminal side passes through the point , which is the best approximation for the measure of angle in degrees?
11
views
Multiple Choice
Given a circle with center , if arc subtends a central angle of , what is the measure of arc in degrees?
12
views
Angles in Standard Position practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations