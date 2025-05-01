Graph each polar equation. Also, identify the type of polar graph.
r² = 4 cos 2θ
Given the limaçon , find the area that lies inside the larger loop and outside the smaller loop.
Identify whether the given equation is that of a cardioid, limaçon, rose, or lemniscate.
r=4sin2θ
r=3+2cosθ
r2=−25cos2θ