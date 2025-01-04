Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
9. Polar Equations
Graphing Other Common Polar Equations
4:26 minutes
Problem 59
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Graph each polar equation. Also, identify the type of polar graph.
r² = 4 cos 2θ
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Polar Coordinates
Polar coordinates represent points in a plane using a distance from a reference point (the pole) and an angle from a reference direction. In polar equations, 'r' denotes the radius (distance from the origin), and 'θ' represents the angle. Understanding how to convert between polar and Cartesian coordinates is essential for graphing polar equations.
Recommended video:
05:32
Intro to Polar Coordinates
Polar Equations
Polar equations express relationships between the radius 'r' and the angle 'θ'. The given equation, r² = 4 cos 2θ, is a type of polar equation that can represent various shapes, such as roses or lemniscates, depending on the coefficients and the trigonometric functions involved. Analyzing the equation helps determine the graph's characteristics.
Recommended video:
Graphing Polar Equations
Graphing polar equations involves plotting points based on the values of 'r' for different angles 'θ'. For the equation r² = 4 cos 2θ, one can derive the graph by calculating 'r' for various angles and observing the symmetry and periodicity of the function. Identifying the type of graph, such as a rose curve, requires understanding the behavior of the equation as 'θ' varies.
Recommended video:
Watch next
Master Introduction to Common Polar Equations with a bite sized video explanation from Callie RethmanStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice