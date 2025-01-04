Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar Coordinates Polar coordinates represent points in a plane using a distance from a reference point (the pole) and an angle from a reference direction. In polar equations, 'r' denotes the radius (distance from the origin), and 'θ' represents the angle. Understanding how to convert between polar and Cartesian coordinates is essential for graphing polar equations. Recommended video: 05:32 05:32 Intro to Polar Coordinates

Polar Equations Polar equations express relationships between the radius 'r' and the angle 'θ'. The given equation, r² = 4 cos 2θ, is a type of polar equation that can represent various shapes, such as roses or lemniscates, depending on the coefficients and the trigonometric functions involved. Analyzing the equation helps determine the graph's characteristics. Recommended video: 3:47 3:47 Introduction to Common Polar Equations