If a vector has magnitude and direction , find the vector’s horizontal and vertical components.
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
8. Vectors
Direction of a Vector
4:00 minutes
Problem 10
Textbook Question
Find the magnitude and direction angle for each vector. Round angle measures to the nearest tenth, as necessary.
〈-4, -7〉
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the components of the vector. Here, the vector is given as \(\langle -4, -7 \rangle\), where \(x = -4\) and \(y = -7\).
Calculate the magnitude of the vector using the formula \(\text{magnitude} = \sqrt{x^2 + y^2}\). Substitute the values to get \(\sqrt{(-4)^2 + (-7)^2}\).
Find the direction angle \(\theta\) of the vector relative to the positive x-axis using the formula \(\theta = \tan^{-1}\left(\frac{y}{x}\right)\). Substitute the values to get \(\theta = \tan^{-1}\left(\frac{-7}{-4}\right)\).
Since both \(x\) and \(y\) are negative, the vector lies in the third quadrant. Adjust the angle found in the previous step by adding \(180^\circ\) to get the correct direction angle.
Round the direction angle to the nearest tenth of a degree as required.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Vector Magnitude
The magnitude of a vector 〈x, y〉 represents its length and is calculated using the Pythagorean theorem as √(x² + y²). This gives a non-negative scalar value indicating how long the vector is regardless of its direction.
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Direction Angle of a Vector
The direction angle of a vector is the angle it makes with the positive x-axis, measured counterclockwise. It can be found using the arctangent function: θ = arctan(y/x), with adjustments based on the vector's quadrant to get the correct angle.
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Quadrant Considerations for Angles
Since arctan(y/x) only returns values between -90° and 90°, the vector's quadrant must be considered to determine the correct direction angle. For vectors in the third quadrant (both x and y negative), add 180° to the arctan value to find the proper angle.
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